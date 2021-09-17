Miami Dolphins: Top ranked teams lead our NCAA weekly watch list
By Pablo Rosero
Miami Dolphins fans are looking forward to Sunday’s match against the Bills, but here are games to keep an eye on during the NCAA Football slate.
This year’s draft process for the Dolphins won’t be as exciting as years past, especially due to the fact that the team does not have double first-rounders or double second-rounders. However, it is still worth watching and keeping an eye out on talent throughout the college football season.
With games starting Thursday and heading into Saturday, there are always interesting matchups on deck.
Friday night game to watch: Maryland at Illinois
Where to watch: FS1 9:00 PM (ET)
Maryland against Illinois matchup features two pass-happy quarterbacks in Tualia Tagovailoa and Artur Sitkowski.
This matchup should stand out to Dolphins fans for two reasons; Tua Tagoaviloa’s younger brother is the starting Quarterback for Maryland and wideout Rakim Jarrett is one of the most explosive players in the country. Jarrett, who won’t be eligible until 2023, is expected to be a first-round wideout prospect once he is able to enter his name in the draft.
This power-5 matchup likely won’t compare to some of the Saturday matchups, but it does feature two teams with NFL prospects.
Prospect to watch: Sophomore Wideout Rakim Jarrett
Other Friday matchups: UCF at Louisville
Where to watch: ESPN 7:30 PM (ET)
Player to watch: Senior Runningback Isaiah Bowser