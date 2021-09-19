3 Miami Dolphins players that the Buffalo Bills need to account for
The Miami Dolphins had a great start to the season as they won on the road against the New England Patriots. It has been something that is usually a rare occurrence, Sunday was just the second time since 2008 that they won in Foxborough. But hopefully the new era of Dolphins football will change that.
After being the only AFC East team to win in Week 1, the Dolphins have a huge matchup with the Buffalo Bills in their home opener. This is one of the biggest early games that the Dolphins have had in awhile. The chance to go up 2 games ahead of the team who won the division last year is huge and would be an amazing confidence booster.
The recent history with the Bills has not been good. Since Josh Allen entered the league, the Dolphins are 1-6 against him. After improving a lot in the offseason, this is the perfect time to change that recent trend. Being backed up by the home crowd will also help a lot. The Dolphins should have a lot on their mind after the way last season ended. Here are 3 players that the Bills need to account for on Sunday.