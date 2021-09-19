Jaylen Waddle fumbles punt but Miami Dolphins defense holds
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins defense continues to do their job but after stopping Buffalo deep on their own end, Jaylen Waddle gives the ball back on a fumble.
Miami has been keeping the Bills offense at bay since the first quarter but Miami’s offense and now, their special teams is allowing the Bills more opportunity. Miami’s offense has sputtered despite posting more yards than the Bills and with better time of possession but the offensive line can’t block anyone and Albert Wilson has two critical drops.
The swing on the final punt could have given Miami decent field position with 38 seconds left in the half but instead, Tyler Bass was able to attempt a 50 yard field goal to take a 17-0 lead at the half, lucky for the Dolphins, he missed it wide.
Waddles fumble was inexcusable for a couple of reasons. One, he shouldn’t have been on the field, Jakeem Grant should have been returning the punt, and two, he was clearly worried about the contact he thought was coming. He looked away from the ball.
His fumble is just a microcosm for the Dolphins day today. Missed blocks have led to Tua Tagovailoa being out with bruised ribs and Jacoby Brissett continually under pressure.
Miami has to make adjustments during the half if they want to have a shot at winning this game. Buffalo will get the ball back to start the second half but so far, the offensive output has been horrible along the offensive line and at some point, Chris Grier has to fix this issue.