Matchups: Miami Dolphins defense vs. Buffalo Bills offense
By Jon Shearer
Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play a physical style of defense that smothers you and makes you almost feel claustrophobic. When these two teams get together, the Dolphin defense becomes a shell of itself. Josh and Stefon Diggs have quite a bit to do with it as Allen went for 639 yards, 7 touchdowns, and just one interception against Miami last season. Diggs had 15 catches for 229 yards and one touchdown in two games vs the Dolphins in 2020.
The Dolphins will have to take the blueprint that the Steelers had in week one for slowing down the Bills offense and do much of the same. It starts in the trenches with players like Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Jaelan Phillips setting the tone upfront.
Key matchups for the Dolphin defense vs. the Buffalo offense:
Xavien Howard vs. Stefon Diggs
Diggs is the key to the Bills offense and Howard is the key to what the Dolphins do on defense, look for these two to go head-to-head in this matchup with the winner bringing his team a win. Howard has three interceptions and 20 tackles in six games vs. Buffalo.
Nik Needham vs. Cole Beasley
Needham plays in the slot as does Beasley. Beasley is a chain mover for the Bills offense, however, Beasley has struggled when playing the Miami Dolphins in his career. Beasley has just 13 catches, 138 yards, and one touchdown in four games when playing Miami.
Jerome Baker vs. Josh Allen
Allen elevated his game last season as did Baker. In this particular matchup what happens pre-snap will be almost as important as what happens during the plays. Baker has to match Josh Allen’s pre-snap reads and checks at the line of scrimmage.
Brian Daboll offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Boyer defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins will be at the forefront of this chess match all afternoon as they battle for supremacy in the division.