Miami Dolphins first drive screams the need for an offensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins first offensive drive was a showcase at the embarrassment that is the team’s offensive line and they will not succeed without fixing it.
The Dolphins starting front of Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Dieter, Robert Hunt, and Jesse Davis looked awful on their first three plays. Specifically, the left side where Jackson and Kindley lined up.
The first play of the game was a seven-yard loss when Tua Tagovailoa was sacked. The defender was untouched off the edge. Two players later on third down, an 11-yard loss from the same side put Tua on the ground.
Watching the offensive line so far makes you wonder if there are suitable players for the future of this team at any of the five positions. The best so far seems to be Robert Hunt and center Michael Dieter but the draft investments that Miami have put into their line isn’t paying off.
After a decent run back on the ensuing punt, Buffalo took the 2nd play of their drive 46 yards for a touchdown as Devin Singletary wasn’t touched by a Dolphins defender.
Miami has a lot of game in front of them and with temperatures blistering the Bills sideline, Miami needs to take advantage of the heat early.
For now, the focus is on the offensive line, or lack of offensive line. Who will step up and make a block remains to be seen but someone needs to. The Bills are all over the place and are confusing Miami’s front line.