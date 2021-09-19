Miami Dolphins lack physical power on both sides of the ball
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got punched in the mouth for the second time in two games against the Bills and it is because they lack physical power.
For the Miami Dolphins, there is plenty of tough players on offense and defense but physical power? An in-your-face gut punch that pushes the opposition back? Brutal? On-field bullying? Nope, nope, nope. The Miami Dolphins remain a finesse team.
The Dolphins are so bad on the offensive line that neither Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett can take advantage of the speed at their skill positions. Jaylen Waddle is fast but Miami only throws screens and drags to him. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson are fast but Grant is inconsistent and Wilson looks like he lost a step.
Defensively, the Bills put on a clinic today showing what a strong physical defense looks like. The Dolphins? They played well enough on defense most of the game but they lack that bruising power that the Bills have. They lack a mean streak.
The Bills pushed Miami’s offense all over the field, in part because the Dolphins offensive line is so bad but we don’t see that kind of anger out of the Dolphins defense. We don’t see them punishing the opposition. We didn’t see it last week in New England any more than this week against the Bills.
Miami’s defense is based on swarming to the ball. It’s based on knowing your assignments and executing the play. It is not based on beating the hell out of the guy in front of you. This has been lacking in Miami for a long time and it needs to change.
The Dolphins have some “great” guys on their team but they need nasty. They need powerful men who want to hurt the other side and make them play scared. Today, the Bills made Miami’s offensive line play scared and the result was 35-0.