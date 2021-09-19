Miami Dolphins week 2 offensive power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
After a nail-biter against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins offense must step up to beat the Buffalo Bills.
While the Miami Dolphins did beat the New England Patriots in week one, it felt more of a slow-paced game that doesn’t really show what the Dolphins aim to do this season. After signing Will Fuller and drafting Jaylen Waddle, it felt like the team wanted to throw deep and play with tempo.
It’s clear that when playing against the Patriots you will take a win any way you can. Against the Buffalo Bills, it should be much of the same. In the first home game of the season winning another division game and starting with two wins in two weeks would be extremely important.
Will Fuller is expected to miss another game, so this week’s list features a trio of skill players that will be needed to play big in week two.
Jason Sanders only kicked the ball three times in week one but converted on every kick.
Continuing his consistency from last season, Sanders totaled five points: a 48-yard field goal and two extra points. While Dolphins fans would love to see Sanders be an exclusive extra point kicker, he should see more field goal attempts this week at home.
Sanders’ consistency will continue to make him one of the best, and most important, Dolphins on the roster in 2021.