Miami loses their Madden simulated Buffalo matchup
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in their 2021 home opener. The Dolphins will be hoping to keep their winning streak alive with a victory over a team that has had their number the last few seasons. Will a Madden simulation give us any idea how the team will fare?
In last week’s Madden simulation, Miami lost to the New England Patriots after the offense couldn’t get anything going. While that was somewhat true last Sunday, Miami was able to get the win in Foxborough. Hopefully, Miami can reverse its fortunes in the virtual world and keep things rolling in the real one.
Without further ado, let’s get this week’s simulation going!
1st Quarter
Miami starts their game with a kickoff from Jason Sanders for a touchback. Buffalo gets the ball at the 25-yard line and starts their drive with a nice run by Josh Allen. Allen and the Bills are able to pick up a few first downs with a solid game plan involving Stefon Diggs through the air and Devin Singletary on the ground. With the Bills in Miami’s territory, the Dolphin’s defense locks them down after a big-time sack on third down by Emmanuel Ogbah. The Bills punt and Miami takes over on the 20-yard line.
Miami is able to pick up their first first down of the afternoon after a solid few runs by Myles Gaskin, who seems to be the focal point at this point of the game. Buffalo picked up on that, too, and shut him down for a two-yard loss on Miami’s 48-yard line. After an incompletion and a short pass, Miami punts the ball and Buffalo is back in control. The Dolphins get a great punt, though, and Buffalo takes over on the 1-yard line!
On first down, Josh Allen feels the pressure and throws the ball away. On second down, Allen hands the ball off to Devin Singletary who is blown up in the backfield by Christian Wilkins for a safety! Miami takes the ensuing free-kick and starts their drive at the 36-yard line. Miami is able to pick up a few 5-yard gains but ends up doing the same thing they did in the first drive and can’t get enough yardage for a third-down conversion on Buffalo’s 49-yard line. Miami punts, again.
Buffalo takes the ball with less than a minute to go in the half. Miami’s defense came to play today, forcing another run for negative yardage from Singletary and another Allen incompletion. The quarter ends with Buffalo in control on their own 24-yard line.
At the end of the first quarter: Buffalo 0, Miami 2