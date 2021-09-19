Noah Igbinoghene inactive again for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
At some point, we will need to see what strides Noah Igbinoghene is making but if his status for week two is any indication for the Miami Dolphins, it might be a while.
Noah Igbinoghene will miss his second week of football having been declared inactive for today’s game against the Bills. He was a healthy scratch last week as well. The third first round pick made in 2020 by the Dolphins is not doing much to quell the thoughts of him being a bust.
Joining him on this weeks inactive list is Hunter Long. Long being inactive is a bit of a surprise but in reality, the Dolphins have Adam Shaheen back on the field after he missed week one on the COVID IR list.
Shaheen is a productive TE and should see plenty of action today opposite Mike Gesicki. Gesicki was held in check last week against the Patriots finishing without a catch in week one.
The bigger concern for Miami is what is going on with Will Fuller who is a healthy scratch this week. Fuller has been rumored to be dealing with a family issue. Brian Flores has called his absence a “personal matter” after Fuller was activated of the suspension list and then abruptly left the team to deal with the matter.
It has been speculated that Fullers’ absence is due to something else but nothing has been confirmed. There is no timetable for a return.
The rest of today’s inactive members are Greg Little, Trill Williams, and Elijia Campbell.
While active, Liam Eichenberg is not expected to start this week as Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis will man the tackle positions.