The Miami Dolphins win that went ignored by the national media
The first win of the season up in New England seemed to not happen at all from most national media reporting.
Most every radio sports talk show has gone over every detail of the losing Patriots team, mostly focused on the new rookie quarterback Mac Jones with seemingly no mention at all that the Miami Dolphins played them and in fact beat them in their own stadium.
This didn’t just take place soon after the game, it went on throughout the week following the game. I would imagine the same thing is taking place on the television shows as well, but it is radio shows that I follow.
When any team beats the Pats in their home stadium it normally would muster some mention, lets go back to last season and see which teams did that, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and the Denver Broncos. That was no normal season for the Pats, they had no Tom Brady and many key players had opted out of the season, yet they won more at home than lost.
The Miami Dolphins beat the Pats three of the last four games played. Going back to that fourth game they lost at home while trying to lock up a playoff spot and had to settle for the wildcard, They had Brady and Gronk didn’t have an angle.
This game one victory made Tua Tagovailoa the youngest quarterback to ever defeat a Bill Belichick team at home. Yet none of what I just mentioned was a worthy enough subject to bring up outside of the state of Florida.
It was all praise to the loser, how good they looked, comparisons of Jones to Brady. How they took away most of Tua’s first reads and the short to intermediate passing zones. J.C. Jackson, the Pats CB was very boisterous about this after getting an interception, where Tua had stated he was trying to throw it out of bounds. Those first reads also surrendered almost one hundred yards and a TD under his coverage.
If these things put a torn in the side of fans, it most likely is doing the same to some Miami Dolphins players who might use it as motivation on game day.
This caviler attitude coming from the national media is nothing new. It can be chalked up to not watching the games as most are not covered to a very wide audience, but even with just having highlights and the fact it was a win is pondering.
The odd thing is before the season started there was a fair amount of positivism covering this Miami Dolphins team, and those same pundits most likely kept it going after this win, it just wasn’t brought up on most of the national sports talk radio that I have heard all week.