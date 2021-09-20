Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 2 vs. Bills
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins lost an embarrassing game in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Sadly, the 35-0 scoreboard after the game wasn’t even the most embarrassing aspect of the game.
The most embarrassing aspect of the game was the fact Miami showed no heart or fight as they got beat up.
They got punched in the mouth and just took it instead of fighting back.
In the NFL, you can tell a lot about a football team by the way they react after getting punched in the mouth. They either swing back and fight, or they curl up and get their butts kicks.
The Miami Dolphins got their butts kicked.
To make matters worse, the Bills did not even play their best game of the season. Buffalo struggled offensively, and quarterback Josh Allen will have to be better. Luckily for the Bills, they were playing an inferior opponent.
There was a lot of talk about the Dolphins possibly competing for the AFC East title, but that conversation should be thrown in the garbage right next to their Week 2 performance.
That garbage Week 2 effort also led to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting hurt. That will be something to monitor all week.
Miami went from having a lot of hype heading into this season to being exposed for having a bad offensive line. Their defense is as advertised, but they will not be able to win games against elite football teams on their own.
There was a lot to unpack from the game, but here are my three major takeaways from Miami’s Week 2 loss against the Bills.