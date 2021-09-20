Miami Dolphins should be calling to trade for a savior; just not who you think
By Kevin Hood
Miami Dolphins put up a goose egg during their week two matchup with the Buffalo Bills for their home opener. It was embarrassing and will be a hard pill to swallow. With all their current flaws, Chris Grier has many building blocks in the development stage, so today’s loss will not be all there is to know about the 2021 Miami Dolphins. They have plenty of 1st and 2nd-year players showing flashes of potential and youthful mistakes. But they also have many veterans making costly plays and showing horrible traits for the developing youth and the roster.
Jesse Davis showed plenty of bad football and leadership during this week’s tough loss. The 5th year player protecting Miami 2020 5th overall selection quarterback Tua Tagovailoa blindside. During the game, Jesse Davis completely misses edge rusher AJ Epenesa who ran past Davis and made a clean hit on Tagovailoa. Tua exited the game with a rib injury and never returned. His availability for the coming weeks is not yet known. But what was worse was the 2021 offensive team captain Davis never recovered after that snap, he looked visibly shaken, and his play showed.
Similarly, 2020 NFL interception leader Xavien Howard gave up a touchdown to Stephon Diggs early. Diggs fell on his route; Howard did not continue covering Diggs, who got up and ran toward Josh Allen, who scrambled to keep the play alive long enough to complete a pass to Diggs. Unlike Davis, Howard took his lick on that play then turned up his play. Howard answered with his initial interception of the season and had tight coverage the remaining game.
Having short-term memory is an essential trait in the NFL. Everyone has the talent to be there. Everyone is paid to play at a high level. So when the incredible athlete across from you gets one. Let it go and win the next one. The whole offensive line looked to take on the mindset of Jesse Davis after Tagovailoa’s exit. Giving up pressures, penalties and hung their heads in self-pity.
Chris Grier has done a reasonably decent job mixing youth and veterans across the team, minus their offensive line. 4 players starting have three or fewer years in the NFL. Jesse Davis was supposed to be the offensive lines leader, the solo player with multiple years as a starter. It doesn’t lead to successful development when you do not have high-level players for the young players to emulate.
If I were the Miami Dolphins, I wouldn’t be foolish and bring in another quarterback to scramble behind the lack of protection. I am calling for a pro bowl lineman to lead the youth I spent so many assets on to help them be mid-level starters in this league.