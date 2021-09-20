Will Fuller returns but he won’t help the Dolphins offensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got some good news on Monday with the return of Will Fuller to the roster but the question is, will it matter?
Miami was crushed by the Bills on Sunday and frankly, Will Fuller wouldn’t have made much of a difference than Will Smith. Miami couldn’t keep their QBs upright long enough to get a receiver downfield. Fuller may be able to pull coverage but if the offensive line can’t block it really won’t matter.
Fuller was suspended in week one and sat out week two dealing with an undisclosed personal issue that had fans speculating on everything from retirement to a family illness to a participant in the Deshaun Watson problems. Doesn’t really matter now that he is back.
The good news is that Fuller is healthy and is a big time play maker that will give the Dolphins offense a much needed boost but again, we slide back to the questions along the offensive line and you have to wonder if the $10 million spent on Fuller would have been better spent on someone who could block.
The Dolphins will face the Raiders, Colts, Buccaneers, and Jaguars over the next four weeks. Only one of those, Indianapolis, is at home. The Jaguars game will be played in London.
Miami is tied currently with the Bills and Patriots atop the AFC East. The Patriots beat the Jets on Sunday to improve to 1-1.
The Dolphins need to find some explosion on offense. They have played rather soft and at times even looked lost along the front. The highlights have been the running game where Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have done well but as a unit, there is a lot to be done and maybe Fuller could help.