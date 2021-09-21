Miami Dolphins: 8 Revelations of the dismantling by the Bills
By Matt Serniak
Well, that certainly wasn’t fun. It wasn’t fun at all. What should have been a real measuring stick game to see where this young Miami Dolphin’s team is immediately turned into a holy schnikes our quarterback who we have questions about is hurt meaning we still don’t know if he’s the guy or not and also our offensive line is abysmal. The game was, essentially, over within nine minutes and the Bills did exactly what many of us, in the darkest parts of our cynical minds, thought they were going to do and that was curb-stomp the Dolphins to the earth’s core.
The Buffalo Bills, who had quite the presence in the building based on what I saw, laid the smackdown and they didn’t even play that well. Part of that was because the Dolphin’s defense had some pride in trying to not get steamrolled and part of it I think was because the Bills made sure they got out of there with no major injuries of their own. It certainly felt that the Bills were coasting a bit there even though the final score was 35-0.
We learned a little bit more about a few things, which is the nature of this article. But sadly I think we all realize we have some lingering important questions still hanging out there that will not be truly answered any time soon.