Miami Dolphins set to play musical chairs with offensive line per report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins at least realize that they have an offensive line problem. Per a report, they might be shifting players around but will it fix the issue?
Barry Jackson is reporting that the Dolphins will possibly be benching Solomon Kindley this week against the Raiders but it doesn’t sound too clear on who is going to replace him. The Jackson article is hidden behind the Miami Herald pay wall so I can’t offer up too many details.
The information surrounding the benching of Kindley was made public on social media. The Dolphins lost Jesse Davis late in the game against the Bills and Liam Eichenberg took his place but Davis is not likely going to miss this weeks game so will we see a shift of Eichenberg inside or will Kindley be replaced by undrafted rookie Robert Jones who replaced him on Sunday when he was benched?
Jackson dives into some of the hypotheticals as well as what he is hearing about the coaching staff’s opinions regarding the offensive line. He believes that some changes could be coming soon but it will they happen this week? You would need to read the article.
What we do know is that Miami coaching staff is not happy with how the offensive line play has been. The only players who have looked good are Robert Hunt and Michael Dieter but that is only 2/5ths of the line and unless the Dolphins can somehow clone them, they need to figure it out soon.
Austin Jackson has played horribly and while the Dolphins seem perfectly fine keeping Jesse Davis outside, Davis hasn’t looked all that great either.