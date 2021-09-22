Tua Tagovailoa will sit week three and maybe longer with rib injury
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and especially their fans, will have to wait a few weeks to find out if Tua Tagovailoa will become the QB they need them to be. For now, he will miss week three and could miss more.
After initial thoughts leaned towards bruised ribs, it is now being reported that he has fractured ribs and while there isn’t much you can do for them, they can be very painful. Miami lost Tua on the second drive of the game when Jesse Davis whiffed on his block.
Tagovailoa’s immediate future isn’t known beyond Sunday but the Dolphins will likely need to bring in another QB and Jake Ruddock could be added to the team as Reid Sinnett will likely get promoted to the 53 man roster.
With Tua out this week, Jacoby Brissett will take the reigns of the offense against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
The injury is only dividing the fan base more as many are using this latest injury to fuel the fire on a trade for Deshaun Watson or at the very least use as ammo as to why they were right about Tua not being the answer.
While it really doesn’t matter right now, Jeremy Klump will have a deeper look at his future tomorrow morning.
Entering the season, no other NFL QB was under as much scrutiny as Tua and his injury is not going to help.
Brissett will at least get Will Fuller back on the field. Fuller returned to the team this week after missing the first two games of the season.