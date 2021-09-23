The Miami Dolphins receivers sprout butter fingers playing the Bills
This is the second in as many games that this has taken place, dating back to the last game played in Buffalo.
Looking at the overall picture it may not mean much, but it has happen twice in a row now, and probably worth a look.
There is a cavalcade of finger pointing swirling around about how these blowout games are coming at the hands of the Bills, and it runs the gamut of reasons. There is so many of them, they look more like excuses.
Circling back to the importance of receivers dropping the ball, it comes down to potential points on the scoreboard. There were no points scored this last game, a shutout. This puts it in a historical perspective for the record books. It comes down to pride.
Now comes my finger pointing, the first target is head coach Brian Flores. Getting shutout like I just mentioned may not matter as much to him. Why else would he pass on putting points on the scoreboard? Four times he went for it on fourth down, all of these attempts failed, most all within scoring range for field goals.
I would hope going for it on fourth down is from this part of the field (past the 50 yard line) otherwise it is reckless. I recently saw one of those attempts replayed; forth and two, a run play with Malcolm Brown who hesitated just for a second, and that was enough to lose a yard on the play, coming up a yard short.
So far I have been taking this loss in stride (or trying to) it was re watching that play that got under my skin. The play design was creative, it had motion, pulling the center, but the Bills nose guard didn’t bite on it and simply had a straight line to bust up things, taking up a would be blocker and getting by some other Dolphin player who was in motion.
In my last write up about my projections for what might be the strengths of the Dolphins, I had apprehensions over Malcolm Brown, and hoped I was proven wrong. Now my hope is fair competition for his playing spot from the next big back, preferably from Gerrid Doaks if he hasn’t been plucked off the practice squad from some other team.
The Butter Finger Boys:
DeVante Parker dropped a pass that would have been an easy touchdown. Jakeem Grant caught, then dropped one in the red zone, turning it over. Albert Wilson who won my training camp challenge for being a player consistently good throughout the duration of it, dropped two passes. Jaylen Waddle is not getting off the hook for muffing a punt and turning it over on special teams.
The last time playing the Bills looks more like the failed to box out boys. There were three interceptions on passing targets to Lynn Bowden Jr.,DeVante Parker, and Mike Gesicki. Isaiah Ford had a dropped pass, Malcolm Perry had a fumble, Mack Hollins had a fumble turning it over.
Like previously stated there are a gamut of finger pointing examples to give out here, but I won’t get into a full out rage fit over this, to spare everyone that bore fest.
As it is stated, sometimes teams just have your number. For a long time it has been the Ravens wrecking the Miami Dolphins playoff hopes, and we can add the Bills to that for the time being. This team has had some pretty good looks playing against some top teams from just last season, and it can easily happen again.