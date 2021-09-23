NFL Week 3 Power Rankings, how far did the Miami Dolphins fall?
Week 2 in the NFL was filled with plenty of entertaining and close games. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were knocked off by the Ravens, Kyler Murray showed off his magic against the Vikings, and Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a game-winning drive against the Chargers.
With a ton of very close matchups this week, there will be quite a few teams moving from where they were last week. Let’s dig deep into my Week 3 Power Rankings.
The Buccaneers kept it rolling on Sunday at home against the Falcons. Tom Brady was himself once again. He was torching the Falcons defense all day long and finished with a total of 5 touchdowns. The Falcons kept it close through the first 3 quarters, but the Buccaneers put up 20 in the 4th quarter to pull away. The Buccaneers still look like the best all around team in the league, look for them to get their biggest challenge yet next Sunday when they host the Rams.
Matthew Stafford and the high powered Rams offense kept it rolling in Week 2 on the road in Indianapolis. The Rams owned the game on both sides of the ball. The defense was able to come up with 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and gave up just 24 points. As for the offense, Stafford was on point again with receiver Cooper Kupp. The duo connected 9 times for 163 yards, and 2 touchdowns. The Rams are now looking to go into Tampa to prove they are the real deal.
What a game for Sunday Night Football last week. The Ravens were down at home to the Chiefs by 12 entering the 4th quarter. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 36-35 comeback win. Jackson made up for his turnovers, as he had a total of 346 yards and 3 touchdowns. The offense got back on track this week in a big way after a late game meltdown last week.
The Chiefs defense might be an issue for them this year. They are giving up a ton of yards and points, as they are ranked 27th in scoring defense and 32nd in total defense. They definitely have another big test this week as they welcome the Chargers to town. The offense clearly is not a problem, so it will be interesting to see if the defense can make any improvement.
The offense picked up right where they were after getting a blowout win against the Titans in Week 1. Kyler Murray had 400 passing yards for 3 touchdowns and connected with rookie Rondale Moore 7 times for 114 yards and 1 touchdown. Even when Hopkins is not the main guy, this offense has no problems whatsoever. The Cardinals get a somewhat easy win this week as they face the struggling Jaguars.