It’s time to ask: Is Tua Tagovailoa really the future of the Miami Dolphins?
By Jeremy Klump
By even writing this title, “Is Tua Tagovailoa really the future of the Miami Dolphins,” I know that a majority of people will already have made up their mind before even reading what I am about to say.
Some fans will be calling me an idiot without reading one word of this article, while some fans will say I am correct without even opening this up to read the first sentence.
Sadly, that’s just a trend of NFL fans in 2021, but I am going to put my thoughts and opinion out there, even if there will be backlash.
Let’s set the record: I am not a Tua Hater. I am not a Tua Stan. I am someone who covers the Miami Dolphins and will give you my honest thoughts, even if it means they conflict with your thoughts. And guess what, it’s okay if we disagree. That’s part of life and is healthy.
I already wrote about what the Dolphins would have to do if Tagovailoa didn’t play well in 2021. So if you haven’t read that, please do as well, as I explain that the NFL has dramatically changed with how we evaluate quarterbacks.
The shift from giving a player time to progress to the microwave evaluation society has been frustrating, but that’s just what it is now. Casual fans have a bigger voice than ever because of social media, and even the most casual of casual fans can put a thought in a fan base’s mind.
When you take a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick, you are hoping he transforms your franchise. You are hoping that even when things aren’t looking good, you know you have your guy at quarterback to make things better.
Right now, for the Dolphins, that just isn’t the case.