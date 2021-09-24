Miami Dolphins will need to account for these three Raiders on Sunday
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins are heading to Las Vegas with the hopes of moving on from their fiasco of a game against the Buffalo Bills by winning against a red hot Raiders team.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out after sustaining a rib injury against Buffalo when the offensive line decided to let every defender into the backfield. That means it’s up to Jacoby Brissett to navigate this matchup and lead the offense to a rebound game. Brissett will need some help on the offensive line in order to do that and his defense will need to continue to play hard like they have all year.
Will Fuller is also back in this game after missing the first two games of the season. Miami could benefit from a bit of consistency at the receiver position a week after there were a number of dropped passes and turnovers from that group. The defense will also look to continue what was better than advertised game and try to keep Vegas’ offense in check.
Las Vegas comes into this one after beating two very good football teams in the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the year. They have been playing some great football over these last two weeks as a team, but, as always, there are a few standouts that Miami will need to keep in check in order to get a much-needed win in this game.
Let’s take a look at three players that Miami needs to specifically gameplan against when facing the Raiders on Sunday.