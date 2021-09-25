3 Miami Dolphins players that the Raiders need to account for
The Miami Dolphins had a complete meltdown in their home opener last week against the Buffalo Bills. To some, the Dolphins season is already turned upside down. The 35-0 Dolphins loss to the Bills is the largest ever in the series.
The offensive line had one of the worst performances I have ever seen. They allowed Tua to be sacked 2 times in the game, and they were even the reason why he has fractured ribs now.
The offensive line problem is on Chris Grier and the Dolphins front office. They had all offseason to address the worst position group on the team and they did not focus on improving it. Thanks to that, any quarterback behind this offensive line.
In fact, even Jacoby Brissett was sacked 4 times once he entered the game. The offensive line is an issue, and reports say that the Dolphins are going to try and move players around to try and see if that helps at all. But they should be focused on bringing some free agents in as well.
Even though the offensive line is very bad, it does not mean that the rest of the team is just as bad. Here are 3 Dolphins players that the Las Vegas Raiders need to account for on Sunday.