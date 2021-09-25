Miami Dolphins Sin City guide: Parking, food, and entertainment
By Kevin Hood
On September 26, 2021, The Miami Dolphins will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Nevada. With so much to do and see while in town, knowing what is worth your time while in Sin City is essential. Also, parking and getting to the stadium can be a little different than every other stadium in the United States.
Parking
While there is only limited parking available at the stadium, it is crucial to know your best options for parking. Lots across the street or at the stadium are available. It is a hefty fee to do so. Since the stadium offers such limited spots, the prices are very inflated—Park where you would want to go after the game.
The Stadium walk is offered at the Mandalay Bay casino. The street behind Mandalay Bay is closed for pedestrians to cross from the famous Las Vegas strips south side directly into the stadium. So parking at any casino on the south side along the western section makes a lot of sense.
Excalibur, Luxor, New York, New York, and MGM Grand are all great options. They all connect, and you can walk from those casinos to Mandalay Bay without crossing any roads to get there.
Food
For Pre or Postgame local food, Jessie Rae’s BBQ is a local’s delight. Their food is to die for and has a great atmosphere anyone can appreciate. Located west of the stadium, it is just a quick walk to or from.
Jessie Rae’s BBQ
5611 S Valley View BLVD
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Dine-in, Curbside, and delivery option are available if staying within the area.
If you are like me and could eat tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner repeatedly for eternity, Abuela’s Tacos are the perfect stadium food for you. This local Las Vegas favorite has only 2 locations. It’s original on E Sahara Ave and one right inside Allegiant Stadium. These artisan tacos will make you want to book your next Las Vegas trip for the tacos alone.
The original location is as
Abuela’s Tacos
4225 E Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89014
Luxor Casino Bud Light Beer Garden. Located at the Luxor Casino near the Mandalay Bay Stadium walk. It is offering an all-you-can-eat pre-game experience.
You can check out the details here
Entertainment
I do not think anyone needs help to find any form of entertainment while here in Las Vegas. There is something for everyone. But while in town, do enjoy this great city. The Raiders fans are always welcoming and excited to host teams from around the world here in Sin City. Be sure to enjoy the city and fans who talk a little but are also gracious hosts.