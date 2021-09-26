Malcolm Brown 24 yard scamper increases Miami Dolphins lead
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins defense has stepped up today and now the Dolphins offense is making a case for themselves as well as Miami opens up two TD lead.
The Dolphins are on top of the Raiders by 14 thanks to a 24-yard scamper by running back Malcolm Brown. Brown took the handoff from Jacoby Brissett and cut through the left tackle/guard gap and ran it in untouched.
Miami’s offense hasn’t looked great today but a first down catch by Jaylen Waddle kept the drive moving. The drive was set up by a 3rd and one stop by the Dolphins defense and then a 4th and inches stop by Zack Sieler giving the Dolphins the ball on the Raiders 35.
It is way too early to start celebrating just yet, the Raiders defense is better than the score indicates as seven points came off an offensive turnover. The Raiders offense is also good and can put points on the board so the Dolphins need to keep pressure on Derek Carr.
Miami is playing like they were embarrassed by the blowout loss last week to Buffalo but the offense still has more work to do and needs to get more consistent with the ball. Miami has been more focused on running the ball but they will need to get the ball out to the receivers and they have to get the tight ends a lot more involved in the game.
The 14 points are the most the Dolphins have scored in one quarter this year and only three shy of the points scored in week one.