Miami Dolphins: Madden week 3 simulation leans towards another loss
By Nick Belotto
It’s officially week three and the Miami Dolphins are trying to erase the bad feelings of last week’s matchup with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. But, before we get to the real game, we have to run through our weekly simulation matchup.
In last week’s matchup, Madden didn’t treat Miami well as they got easily beat by the Buffalo Bills (surprise, surprise). With Jacoby Brissett behind center, a shuffled offensive line, and the return of Will Fuller, can Miami pull off the upset against a red-hot Raiders team? Let’s see what Madden has to say!
First Quarter
Miami starts the game kicking off to the Raiders who let the ball bounce for a touchback. The Raiders come out on their first drive with a well-balanced attack. Vegas gets a few good rushes out of Kenyan Drake and Derek Carr hits Darren Waller for a huge gain of 25. Once they get into the red zone, however, the Dolphins defense holds firm and the Raiders are forced to take a field goal.
Miami takes a knee to start their first drive and Jacoby Brissett hits DeVante Parker for a quick 2 yard gain. Mike Gesicki gets involved with a short catch himself and on third and 4, Brissett hits Gaskin out of the backfield for a gain of 25. The drive, however, takes a terrible turn. After two penalties by perennial turnstile Jesse Davis, Miami is forced to settle for a 51-yard field goal, which is blocked. Las Vegas takes over with a decent field position.
But, Miami’s defense came to play! On Carr’s first pass of the drive, Jerome Baker steps in front and intercepts the pass; Miami’s ball once again! Brissett hits Adam Shaheen for a 25 yard gain and gets it deep into Raider territory. After a few short plays, Brissett hits Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown to take the lead.
Vegas takes over at the 25-yard line and Carr leads another well-balanced drive picking up some decent yards on the ground and through the air. He hits Waller and Ruggs for some big plays before the clock expires in the first quarter.
At the end of the first: Miami 7, Las Vegas 3