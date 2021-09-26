Elandon Roberts Pick Six extends Miami Dolphins streak of takeovers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on the board with an 82 yard pick-six interception that gives Miami the lead and extends the team’s streak of takeaways.
Elandon Roberts took the errant Derek Carr pass 82 yards for the first score of the game as the Dolphins were trying to stave off a drive by the Raiders that had them heading towards the red zone. Miami’s defense stopped the Raiders on the opening drive of the game with a sack by Christian Wilkins.
The interception gives the Dolphins 24 games with a defensive takeaway. It is by far the longest current streak in the NFL.
Miami is now up 7-0.
It’s the first defensive touchdown of the season for the Dolphins. On the play, the receiver stopped his route short and Carr thought he was continuing making it an easy interception.
The Dolphins had just given up a big play to one of the Raiders receivers. Miami is facing former running back Kenyan Drake today.
Jaelan Phillips is starting on the edge and is making plays on the field. As we are writing this, the Raiders faced a 3rd and 1/2 yard and lost a yard to the Dolphins defense. The Raiders went for the first on 4th down but the Dolphins defense held firm with a stopping tackle by Zack Sieler. The Dolphins defense is playing tough early in this game.
Miami’s offense has had the ball one time but were unable to move the ball with any consistency. Jacoby Brissett has been under duress early against the Raiders tough defense.
Correction: The Dolphins streak is now at 25 games with a takeaway.