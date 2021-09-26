Wide receivers lead the Miami Dolphins inactive list against Raiders
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need all the help they can get and this week, they will be without two of their needed receivers with the inactive list now released.
Miami enters the game 1-1 on the season but the offense has been stagnant putting up only 17 points on the season. Now, facing a solid Raiders defense, the Dolphins find themselves without more than Tua Tagovailoa.
Preston Williams is listed inactive and he will be joined by Albert Wilson. The two missing time isn’t all that surprising considering they both have missed time in their careers with the Dolphins. What will be surprising is if the Dolphins actually use Mack Hollins who will be available, again.
Miami will also have Will Fuller for the first time which could give Miami a deep route receiver with good hands.
Joining Wilson and Williams is Trill Williams, the surprise 53 man roster addition after camp. Williams hasn’t been active yet this year. Offensive lineman Greg Little will also be inactive as will Elijah Campbell.
For the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs headlines the list. He will be replaced by Peyton Barber and former Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake. The rest of the Raiders inactive players are safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer, DE Malcolm Koonce, tackle Jackson Barton, TE Nick Bowers, and DT Damion Square.
The Dolphins will have all of their offensive lineman available, sans Little. Miami will need to play smart football against a good trench team. Miami’s offensive line, as you know, has struggled each of the two first games.
The good news is that Noah Igbinoghene is active for his first game of the season and Hunter Long will be on the field as well.