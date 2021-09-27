Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 3 vs. Raiders
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins were picked to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders by pretty much everyone. A large part of that was because the Dolphins were coming off a 35-0 beatdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami showed no fight in that game, and they also had a key injury to one of their main players.
This Saturday, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was put on IR for the fractured ribs he sustained against the Bills.
That means Tagovailoa will miss at least three more games, and he could return in Week 6 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett stepped in for Tagovailoa against the Raiders, who have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins fought hard but did not come away with a victory.
Brissett played a commendable game, but it just was not enough to beat the now 3-0 Raiders. Las Vegas is a very good football team, and they did play sloppy, but Miami was fighting the whole game.
Brissett scored a touchdown with two seconds left, and then Miami converted the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Miami would ultimately lose the game in overtime by a field goal, but it was still a solid effort from them.
All teams will have things to clean up, and the Dolphins are no different. However, here are three major takeaways from the Miami Dolphins Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.