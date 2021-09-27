The Miami Dolphins underutilized these 3 players in loss to Raiders
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins entered Sin City as underdogs, but the sharps in Vegas thought the Dolphins would actually play the undefeated Raiders close. They were right but they were also correct in stating that the Dolphins wouldn’t win. The Dolphins battled all day and surprisingly forced overtime when they really had no business being in a position to do that. Things didn’t go their way and the Dolphins fell to 1-2.
One of the worst things that came out of this game was the Dolphins, like they historically do, underutilized a number of their most talented players. There’s plenty of suitors responsible for the Dolphins not putting their most dynamic play-makers in the best position to succeed. You can go with the offensive line not allowing the offense to run any sort of play that takes more than three seconds. Or, you can point fingers at the normal and very common setup the Dolphins have with their co-offensive coordinator’s approach. Regardless of you decide to blame, you’re going to be right.
The absolute worst part of this completely avoidable circumstance is that this is so Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have had very good offensive players only to not understand how to use them properly. From Mike Wallace to Kenyan Drake, to Lamar Miller, no matter who the coaches are, they always find a way to handle talented players as if they’re Rubix cubes that have been lit on fire. They don’t know how to maximize their very obvious attributes and those players eventually leave. We’re far from that reality, but is there really any reason, at the moment, to think that the co-offensive coordinators will magically be struck with common sense? No. No there is no reason to think that. Here’s the list of guys from today’s game that had so much more meat on the bone.