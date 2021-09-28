Turn back the clock with Miami Dolphins Starter jackets
Hey Miami Dolphins fans, let’s turn back the clock and kick things old school with new NFL Homage X Starter jacket crossovers.
If there’s one thing that 1990’s NFL fans remember, it would be the amazing Starter jackets. They were everywhere – from music videos to the random fan on the bus.
And for good reason. They looked great and they still bring a heavy dose of that nostalgic charm.
And now, thanks to a crossover between Homage and Starter, they’re back.
The ‘Gridiron’ style is the $145 option. It features logos on both sides, with two side pockets, two interior pockets, snap closures and an interior patch.
From Homage:
Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Miami Dolphins HOMAGE x Starter Gridiron Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage.
You can check one out below.
When you go and take a look, you’ll notice that regardless of the style, the jackets are rated extremely high. Most fans say these are just as comfortable and vibrant as the Starter jackets from the 1990’s that we knew and loved.
Don’t wait, Miami Dolphins fans. These just dropped – and pre-orders are going to go quick. Check out Homage now to secure the best look of the winter.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.