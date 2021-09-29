NFL Week 4 Power Rankings, where do the Miami Dolphins stand after close loss?
Just like that, and 3 weeks are already in the books for the NFL season. Sunday was filled with plenty of action. We saw Mahomes and Brady both lose, rookie quarterbacks continuing to struggle, and even some game-winning field goals.
There are some teams who are off to surprise starts, disappointing starts, and even starts that we are still unsure of. Let’s take a look at where teams currently stand at, including a new no.1 team for Week 4.
The beat goes on for Matthew Stafford and the Rams. They put up 34 points on the defending champs and the defense made a huge difference as well. Having 3 sacks, the Rams defense had pressure on Tom Brady throughout the day and they only allowed them in the endzone 3 times. Stafford on the other hand had another great day with 4 touchdowns and the Rams offense arguably look unstoppable.
Down go the defending champs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got their biggest test of the season and they could not keep up. The Buccaneers secondary was being torched all day long and Brady was getting pressured all day long. Despite throwing for 432 yards, Brady only threw for 1 touchdown and the offense was struggling to get in throughout the day. Even with the loss, the Buccaneers are still the 2nd best team in the NFC.
Aaron Rodgers worked his magic once again. The 49ers left 37 seconds too long for the Packers to make a game-winning drive. Rodgers had two big plays to DeVante Adams and set up Mason Crosby for the game-winner. It was another very good performance for the offense as they keep things going after their disappointing Week 1 performance. If the defense can tighten up a little bit more, the Packers should be in very good shape moving forward.
For the first time this season, Josh Allen looked like the quarterback we saw last year. Allen and the offense just ripped Washington’s defense apart scoring on 7 of their first 9 possessions. Allen put up 358 yards and 4 touchdowns while making it look easy. The run game helped and provided 122 yards on the ground as well. While the defense made things hard for Washington, and they picked off Taylor Heinicke twice. The Bills are starting to look like the team we expected them to look like.
Wow, what a game from the Browns defense. They shut down the Bears all day long and they even sacked rookie Justin Fields a total of 9 sacks. Myles Garrett had 4.5 of those on his own and new addition Jadeveon Clowney also had 2 as well. The Browns pass rush is easily one of the best in the league. The offense kept things rolling as well. Led by the best running back duo in the league, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 161 yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield didn’t look great, but he still played good. The Browns are starting to put everything together.