Should the Miami Dolphins operate with two general managers?
By Matt Serniak
Say what you want about First Take, and there’s a lot you can say about it such as that it’s the m̶o̶s̶t̶ ̶d̶i̶s̶i̶n̶g̶e̶n̶u̶o̶u̶s̶ ̶s̶h̶o̶w̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶ ̶t̶i̶m̶e̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶n̶ ̶f̶a̶k̶e̶r̶ ̶t̶h̶a̶n̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶o̶n̶ ̶B̶r̶a̶v̶o̶ a wonderful sports show that is always honest and never contrived. So, I was reflecting on what if the Dolphins had their own First Take style show where two people just yelled at each other about what was going on with the state of the team and I came to a few conclusions.
One, the amount of content to discuss would never ever end. Two, this idea might not be half bad and I may pitch it to the higher-ups. And three, a great topic would be should the Dolphins have two general managers running the team instead of the traditional one?
As ridiculous as the premise of this question is, what’s more ridiculous is that if there was ever a team to employ two GMs, the Dolphins would be at the front of the line to sign up for this scenario if they thought of it. My reasoning for this is simple; the Dolphins are the only team in sports history, that I know of, you may want to check the old Gaelic football teams from the 1600s to see how they handled the management structure of the front office because I hear they were wild with their team structure. to have two offensive coordinators. In fact, based on what Trent Dilfer said yesterday with Rich Eisen, the Dolphins quite possibly may have actually three play callers on the team. I encourage everyone to listen and watch this.
The other reason that the Dolphins wouldn’t mind being the only team in the league to have two GMs is that their current solo GM, Chris Grier, seems to have a propensity to squandering draft picks, which is a nice way of saying that he is as good as my six-month-old puppy, Utah, at identifying talent. It’s like the episode of Seinfeld with the rental car reservation. Grier knows how to get the draft pick but doesn’t know what to do with the draft pick and that’s really the most important part of the draft pick- the drafting of the player.
I very much enjoy Chris Grier the wheeling and dealing GM who knows how to get a ton of draft picks from dumb teams that will overpay for our players and draft picks. I don’t love that Miami gives up on their players that they draft themselves, but if you’re going to do it at least get hauls for them. Grier is a mastermind at doing this and he’s been doing it for a few years so I’d be cool with him staying in solely the role of draft picker acquirer.
Where the second GM would come in to play would be after Grier gets the draft pick, the second GM would go and identify the talent. Grier can just hang back and search for more avenues to gain more draft capital and the second guy watches the film. Works for me.
This radical idea will garner a fair amount of pushback for the most obvious reason which as the Dolphins shouldn’t do this because why do the Dolphins always have to be the team that does the weird thing? I agree why do they have to be the team that does the odd thing when no one else is doing it? Could be another great segment on Dolphin’s style First Take.
Also, if you think I’m serious about this I can have my other dog Bodhi (guess what they’re named after) explain to you why the Dolphins should have given Tyler Thigpen more of an opportunity than they did. Have a whimsical Wednesday.