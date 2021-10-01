Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for.
There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
Watson also brings a lot of what-ifs, unknowns, and a ton of legal problems that could derail his career in Miami before it ever gets started. It’s a gamble for any general manager but is this gamble something that Chris Grier can survive?
We mentioned above that Ross will need to step in and make a decision. Two years after drafting Tua Tagovailoa at number five overall, one spot ahead of rookie of the year winner Justin Herbert, it appears that Miami may be leaving Tua Time a lot earlier than they expected. The question is who was responsible?
There have been a lot of rumors about Tua being Grier’s pick while Brian Flores wanted Herbert. There has been speculation that Ross demanded it be Tua over Herbert. Only the three of them and a handful of others know for sure but we can say this with certainty, if Ross didn’t demand Tua, and Grier made that call on his own, a trade for Watson should end his time with the Dolphins.
Unlike many, I’m a fan of Grier but the cost of trading for Watson will cost the Dolphins a minimum of two first round picks, two second round picks, and likely more. Grier’s draft history has been o.k. but nothing spectacular, nothing special. He has taken risks that haven’t worked out and passed on top talent in the hopes of hitting on players with questionable histories and high potential.
Watson brings elite talent and immediate leadership. He would walk into the room and own it. There may be a few players that silently wish he wouldn’t have come to Miami but in reality, players play this game for money and winning and they chase both. Watson brings wins whereas Tua Tagovailoa brings uncertainty.
Stephen Ross is in his 80s. He wants to win before his time as owner is up and Watson gives him the best chance to do that. Tagovailoa might but it will take longer. Time may not be on Ross’ mind.
It is far too hard to overlook the legal problems. Overlook the allegations. Overlook the involvement of the FBI. The fact there has been no charges doesn’t mean he is innocent. It doesn’t mean he is guilty but there are too many agencies involved in this. Too many allegations for it to quietly or quickly go away, and we haven’t touched on the moral compass of bringing a player with Watson’s problems to Miami. Let’s not mince words, the Miami Dolphins will lose fans if they trade for him. How many? That can’t be counted until season tickets start being cancelled.
So why are we talking about Watson again? Over the week three telecasts, Jay Glazer said that the Texans are softening on their demand for no security in a trade. That means, if true, that a team could get their picks back or some of them, if Watson is suspended, so naturally, Miami is back in the picture.
One report today from a source I can’t confirm has said that the two sides are in definite communication about making a deal work and with the trade deadline approaching in early November, time is running out. Watson can play immediately, he isn’t suspended and may not face suspension until next season if at all. That would mean Miami could literally suit him up to play the day after a trade was made.
Nothing is certain yet. Nothing is real and nothing is written in stone. There is no trade agreed upon and nothing imminent but there is an awful lot of smoke and maybe we are starting to see the flicker of a flame. Will that flame also ignite the burner under Chris Grier’s career in Miami? Time will tell.