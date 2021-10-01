Dolphins should call Texans bluff on Deshaun Watson interest by Eagles
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins seems to be the team that has the most interest in Deshaun Watson but there could be another team entering the picture.
For some Miami Dolphins fans, the thought of another team jumping into the picture is something to cheer about. I can already hear the “Let them trade for him” crowd but other fans may not be thinking that at all.
According to Jay Glazer last week on his NFL pre-game show, the Miami Dolphins are the most likely team to land Watson but now, Chris Simms is saying that the Philadelphia Eagles are entering the picture. Glazer tweeted that the Eagles are not in on Watson. That leads me to believe there is something else going on.
This to me sounds more and more like the Texans leaking the Eagles interest in order to drive up the price on Watson and if I am Chris Grier, I’m calling Nick Caserio and telling him my offer just dropped and he can send Watson to the Eagles. In other words, I’m calling his bluff.
The Dolphins could very well become a major contender in the AFC but it is going to be costly and come with a lot of risks. In fact, we can’t be certain that Watson every really contributes to the Dolphins at all.
So why not let the Eagles take him? If the Eagles are truly interested they will offer more than Miami should remotely consider offering and that is a blind win for Miami. If the Eagles are not really interested, then forcing the Texans to make a decision realizing that it was all a bluff would be in the Dolphins best interest.
In a way, the Eagles coming into the picture could be beneficial for the Dolphins provided Chris Grier doesn’t go crazy and start throwing out more picks in compensation than he may already be tossing into the pot.
Either way, the Watson stuff is heating up again, especially with the trade deadline now a month away. What we still don’t know is if the Dolphins really do have interest in Watson and what they actually would consider trading for the quarterback.