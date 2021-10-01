Miami Dolphins lose their best offensive lineman to IR
By Brian Miller
Michael Dieter will not play this week against the Colts and will be placed on the Miami Dolphins injured reserve according to head coach Brian Flores.
Flores told the media that Michael Dieter was injured in practice and would not play against the Colts on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. He also indicated that Dieter would be moved to injured reserve. The question is will he be delegated to return.
If Dieter is listed as eligible to return, it would mean he has to sit out only three games before he can return. If he isn’t, his season is over.
Dieter is a big loss to the Dolphins offensive line. He and guard Robert Hunt are the best two lineman playing this year and Dieter has been pretty good unseating free agent signee, Matt Skura during training camp. The Dolphins didn’t even bother to keep Skura on the 53 man roster.
With Dieter out, the Dolphins will turn to one of their other lineman or call Cameron Tom off the practice squad. Miami has no other players listed at center except Tom. Tom was released as the Dolphins cut to 53.
The Dolphins have had problems along the offensive line for a couple of years now and they are patiently waiting to see if the draft picks they have used to invest in these players will work out. During the draft, the Dolphins opted to pass on several top center prospects.
Interestingly enough, former Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has been at camp helping out at the request of Brian Flores according to Sun Sentinel beat writer Omar Kelly.