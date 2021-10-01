Miami Dolphins will make Don Shula event live for all fans
By Brian Miller
There is no question that showing up at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday is going to be a moment to remember when the Miami Dolphins pay homage to Don Shula. For those who don’t live in Miami or can’t make the drive to Hard Rock were likely going to have to sit this one out. That’s not the case.
The Miami Dolphins know the importance of Don Shula and his legacy. Not just to the Miami Dolphins, but to the entire NFL. Don Shula is more than just the winningest coach in NFL history, he was a pioneer in the game. He won with conviction and ego and sportsmanship.
On Saturday, the Dolphins are hosting a live in person event to celebrate the life of Shula. It is long overdue considering Shula passed away in early May of 2020. Sadly, the current health pandemic made it difficult to honor him and the Miami Dolphins did fans right by waiting for large crowd restrictions to relax.
This Saturday, Don Shula will get his celebration. Alumni and members of his family will be on hand to talk about the greatest coach in Dolphins history.
The Miami Dolphins want you to attend online if not in person.
Miami will hold the event live via a weblink and fans not only in the United States but also around the world will be able to jump onto the live feed and watch so many honor one of the NFLs best ever.
The event will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on October 2nd. It will be live broadcast by going here: https://www.miamidolphins.com/don-shula/
The Miami Dolphins will also give those attending the Don Shula: A Celebration of Life a special 347 commemorative patch.