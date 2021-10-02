3 reasons why I guarantee the Dolphins will beat the Colts
By Matt Serniak
Maybe it’s because I’ve seen the Dolphins in this position before where they were getting crushed by everyone from every conceivable angle. Or, perhaps it’s because the spirit of Billy Hoyle is pulsating through my veins, but I have three bonafide reasons why the Miami Dolphins, YOUR, Miami Dolphins will defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
All week we have heard everything about why this incarnation of the Miami Dolphin’s season is already finished. The offensive line is terrible and nothing can be done to fix it, that the Dolphin’s esteemed plan of having not one but two offensive coordinators can be deemed another unintelligent decision in a long line of unintelligent decisions, that the coaches have no idea how to develop anybody that they draft. You really can’t refute any of those assertions besides just saying, let’s give it a bit more time.
Those and all the minute-by-minute updates of what is going to happen with Deshaun Watson to Miami stuff have made this week, not the most fun week being a Dolphin’s fan.
What has been lost in the shuffle just a little bit is that this Sunday’s game against the Colts is just about a must-win game for the Dolphins. Yes, if the Dolphins lose they are only 1-3 with plenty of football to be played. And yes, I remember back to the last two seasons the Dolphins have made the playoffs back in 2008 and 2016(I can’t tell you how depressing it was to not just think that Miami has only made the playoffs twice in the past 20 years but to actually write it) and realize that both of those teams started the year off to rough starts only to go on a run. But then you factor in that the Dolphins play the defending Super Bowl champs next week and I think you get the picture. Miami sort of needs to win this game and if they don’t well then I advise everyone to stay off the internet, retreat to the hills, and just stay up there until March because the internet streets will be the most unbearable thing going.
But like I said, I don’t think that will happen because I guarantee the Dolphins will beat the Colts on Sunday and I have three reasons why I think that, and if you don’t mind, I want to go ahead and tell you them.