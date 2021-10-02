Miami will need to game-plan against these three Colts on Sunday
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a close loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime last week and looking to even out their record against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at home.
Miami’s last home outing was a bit of a mess and the Dolphins are going to be looking to Jacoby Brissett once again to lead them to a victory against his old team given that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve nursing a rib injury. This is a big game and Miami will need both the offense and defense to be firing on all cylinders in order to take this must-win game.
The Colts may not be the hottest team in the NFL at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some key players that Miami will have to focus on in their game plan to limit the effect they have on the field. Even with a string of losses on their early 2021 record, Miami can’t afford to play down to their opponent, a common issue for this franchise over what feels like forever.
This is a must-win game. If Miami wants to get into the postseason, they can’t afford to lose another game, especially against a conference opponent. Miami will need to bounce back and put together a quality offensive and defensive game plan that takes Indianapolis’ best players out of the equation as often as possible.
With that being said, let’s look at three players that Miami has to be aware of on the Colts roster.