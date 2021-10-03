Miami Dolphins Cameron Tom promoted to roster and I’m excited
This may come across as snarky, or silly for some, but I am legitimately excited for Cameron Tom to get a shot to impress those that might promote him further, he is just promoted to the active roster for the time being.
If anyone caught the last preseason game that was played by the Miami Dolphins you may have noticed Tom’s play. He stood out to me, every time the line got some push on positive plays, I looked to see who was at center, and it was Tom.
This was even on goal line work, there was positive plays. How we went from that to running back to back wildcat plays on the goal line this last game is beyond me. Things have really gone downhill from that time, that’s why I have this excitement to possibly get back to that play.
Preseason games may not be that much to go on, with defenses playing sort of vanilla, maybe that would have been a better time try wildcat plays. Who doesn’t want to see a power run play scoring a touchdown near the goal line? Speaking of power runs near the goal line, Malcolm Brown ran one in last game, proving me wrong about my apprehension over him.
Greg Mancz will replace Michel Deiter at center, Mancz has one full season at center from his 2016 season and then spot play afterwards. We have backups at center and quarterback, and the Colts have a lot of injuries, so it just evens out I guess. Buckle up for this game.
I had missed the move that matched Greg Mancz being elevated to the active roster, but for Tom it is Deiter. Tom will most likely be an emergency utility spot, and be ready if needed. Him being needed would probably be a bad thing happen. I want to say really bad play on the line, but we have already seen that. So it would mean someone getting hurt.
Back to Tom and his passing the eye test for me, and standing out the last preseason game: I have some hope that if things do go off the rail it can keep chugging along, and the way this game has shaped up that is something to be excited over.
The last player that passed an eye test for me was RB Patrick Laird, who has yet to see the field, from what I can find out, and there are no injury reports. Laird is on the practice squad along with Gerrid Doaks, so I have the same sentiments about these backups as what we just saw for the offensive line.