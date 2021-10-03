Miami Dolphins defense vs. Indianapolis Colts offense
By Jon Shearer
On paper, the Indianapolis Colts should have the advantage in this game despite the Miami Dolphins being the home team. Indy, however, has had trouble staying healthy much like the Dolphins have which tilts this contest and gives Miami a fighting chance.
Both teams have strong head coaches and play great defense but the strength of the Colts lies on the offensive line, a line without all-pro guard Quentin Nelson. The loss of Nelson significantly hurts Indy. Wentz has struggled in his first season with Indianapolis and the Dolphins defense which likes to blitz will be bringing the heat on Sunday.
Xavien Howard should match up with the Colts best-receiving threat, Michael Pittman Jr., Pittman has 220 yards this season. The next closest receiver is Zach Pascal with 112 yards, look for Byron Jones to lock him down and force the Colts to their 3rd and 4th options.
Miami’s linebackers will have to step up in this one if Miami is going to get back on track before they play Tampa Bay next week. The Colts like to utilize their running backs when passing the ball and despite Jonathan Taylor’s struggles on the ground this year, Miami ranks 27th against the run, slightly ahead of Indianapolis.
Forcing Wentz to beat you and beat the blitz will be one of the keys, if the Dolphins can stop the run game and get off the field on 3rd down (last in the league at 59%) they should have a good chance at getting back in the win column.
Jevon Holland has been an important piece to the defense while trying to establish himself as a safety that takes away the opposing running back. Holland timing the play at the line will be vital to producing tackles for a loss and forcing the Colts into 2nd and long as well as 3rd and long.
The Dolphin defense has gotten gassed in each of the last two games, Brissett and the Dolphin offense will have to establish long drives and avoid three and outs to keep the defense fresh.