Miami Dolphins put Noah Igbinoghene back on inactive list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released their inactive list for today’s game against the Colts and Noah Igbinoghene finds himself on the list, again.
Igbinoghene, a late first-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft will spend his third game of the young 2021 season on the inactive list further giving fans a reason to question his ability to play at this level and Chris Grier’s ability to scout talent.
Noah’s rookie season was up and down but mostly down and he has not shown improvement this year, at least not enough to warrant a roster spot on the field come Sunday’s.
Joining him will be CB Trill Williams who has been on the list all year, that isn’t a surprise. WR Preston Williams will be out again and this is becoming a bit of a weekly water cooler joke/conversation regarding his lack of availability.
Tackle Greg Little will also be watching from the inactive list as will rookie tight end Hunter Long. Long was available last week but will spend another weekend on the inactive list. Long was taken in the 3rd round of last April’s draft and has yet to really make much of an impact although he was injured during camp.
Heading into the weekend, only Michael Dieter had been ruled completely out. None of the inactive list players were on the injury report heading into this weekend making them healthy scratches although we know that Williams has been banged up since, well, last year.
At some point, Igbinoghene needs to get it together and start making an impact. At this point, two years into the league and not being active, it is starting to look more and more like a failed selection and Miami really can’t afford those anymore.