Miami Dolphins: Who to watch as the NFL trade deadline approaches
By Kevin Hood
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline approaching on November 2nd, 2021, mid-level teams with plenty of future cap space like the Miami Dolphins should be scouting teams with one win or less that will be looking to load up on future draft capital. There are winless teams with plenty of quality players that will be far too costly for rebuilding.
Take the Miami Dolphins week four opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. Currently, 0-3, they have plenty of talent that would make sense to move to lower cap while investing in young players through the draft. Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, and Marlon Mack come to mind.
The 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars also have a large amount of talent for positions of need. Already with a young quarterback, Jacksonville should build a young core to grow with current franchise Quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Brandon Linder, AJ Cann, and Cam Robinson could also be had for the correct draft Capital.
Until November 2nd, the front office must be scouting these underperforming teams and try to figure out what older talent they would be willing to move on from to secure draft capital to build their rosters with young talent to fit their vision for the future.
The Miami Dolphins have youth and depth at the wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and tight end positions. They could use some of those assets to trade for additional draft capital or part ways with their younger options at those positions to better even out their talent across the team.
With so many issues on the offensive side of the ball, Miami could move players such as Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, and Brandon Jones to secure better offensive line, running back, and linebacker players. Miami’s professional player scouting department should be going in overdrive before the end of the trade deadline to identify the exact players needed to get the 2021 Miami Dolphins back on track.