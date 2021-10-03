Miami is in line for a touch matchup in this week’s Madden simulation
By Nick Belotto
It’s time for another simulated Madden matchup!
The Miami Dolphins are welcoming the Indianapolis Colts to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday looking to get a win after a 2 game slide and bring the team back to 500 on the year. The Colts are limping down to South Florida with many of their top players either out or questionable going into this one. Can Miami take advantage of these injuries and get a much-needed win?
Last week, the Dolphins fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in our Madden matchup and it, unfortunately, translated to a real-life scenario. Let’s see if the fortunes reverse this time and Miami can get that win!
Let’s get this started!
Quarter 1
Miami kicks off to start this game and the Colts let it bounce out of the endzone for a touchback. The Colts start their drive on the 25-yard line and Jonathan Taylor immediately makes the Dolphins defense hurt, with a few big 8 yard runs to pick up some first downs on the drive. After a few short passes and some more of Taylor, the Colts are able to score on a Carson Wentz rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line.
Miami’s defense didn’t seem to have an answer for Taylor and if this transmits to Sunday, we are going to have a problem on our hands.
Miami takes over after a touchback and after a 5 yard run on first down by Myles Gaskin, Jacoby Brissett hits Will Fuller for a nice 25 yard gain, something we missed last week. Miami can’t do much else on the drive, but the big conversion puts them in position to kick a long field goal and Jason Sanders converts it to keep the game close.
Miami’s defense doesn’t seem to be firing on all cylinders in this one. The Colts are able to run the ball down Miami’s throat and pick up 7-8 yards with each attempt. It doesn’t matter who is running the ball, the Colts are just having their way with the Dolphins run defense.
The quarter comes to an end with the Colts on Miami’s 18-yard line and in prime position to extend their lead
At the end of the first: Indianapolis 7, Miami 3