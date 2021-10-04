Austin Reiter will improve the Miami Dolphins offensive line
By Brian Miller
Austin Reiter is going to be with the Miami Dolphins by the time the next game starts because the Dolphins signed him off the Saints practice squad.
Reiter has Super Bowl experience as a starter. He helped lead the Chiefs to the game and started for the championship two Super Bowls ago. Now, he will be tasked with calling the line signals to an offensive line that isn’t playing very good.
The Dolphins have lost starter Michael Dieter to the IR and while he will likely return in a few weeks, Miami needs someone they can rely on and Reiter has that experience. The question is will it matter? Dieter wasn’t the problem on the offensive line so Reiter isn’t going to come in and fix it. He is going to fill a hole.
The problem for the Dolphins offense is Austin Jackson and whoever continues to play guard opposite Robert Hunt. Solomon Kindley has been bad and Jesse Davis hasn’t been much better. Reiter might help and if he works out well enough, the good news is that Dieter could slide to guard when he comes back.
Reiter has bounced around the league starting with Washington in 2015. He has played for the Browns and Chiefs before landing this year on the Saints squad.
Miami needs to find some continuity on the offensive line and Reiter shouldn’t be the only player that Miami tries to sign as they need more help. Reiter should help but overall, it’s a drop in the bucket.