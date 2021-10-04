Brian Flores has no plans to change the play calling because he likes it
By Brian Miller
Brian Flores isn’t making many Miami Dolphins fans happy with his bullish decisions on carrying two offensive coordinators and today, he said something fans are going to hate.
Speaking to the media a day after the Dolphins got slapped around by the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, Flores had a few things to say. One, he told everyone that the team isn’t executing. That is like saying that sun can give you a burn.
He also said that he has no plans to change to the offensive play calling system because he likes it.
Having a good plan going in isn’t having a good plan when it is thrown out the window on the 2nd series and isn’t working. It has become quite apparent that the Dolphins are sticking with a system that has produced 17 points, zero points, 28 points, and 17 points. The worst part? 14 of those 28 points came in the 4th quarter and overtime. Oh, that wasn’t the worst part, sorry. The worst part is that 14 of the 17 points scored against the Colts, came in the 4th quarter.
Miami’s offense has been atrocious and Flores can say whatever he wants but it isn’t all execution. It’s executing a game plan that isn’t aggressive. A game plan that doesn’t play to Miami’s strengths or the opposing team’s weakness. Check downs and WR screens is not a game plan.
Sadly, if Flores believes this, he very well be making the mistakes that could eventually cost him a job. Fans are already talking as if the switch that ignites the heat beneath his seat has been turned on. Is he on the hot seat? Not yet but if this offense continues to play like we have seen in all four games, he very well may be by the end of the season.
On the other hand, Flores isn’t going to tell the media that he is changing anything and he will keep that close to the chest because he isn’t required to tell the media. It wouldn’t serve the team any benefit to reveal a change in the plan especially with the Buccaneers on deck.
The only way we will know if Flores is telling the truth is if the plan doesn’t change but if it doesn’t, the Dolphins are going to get run over by the Bucs.