Miami Dolphins: They are not in the mode you want, but the mode needed
By Kevin Hood
During the first two years under the Flores / Grier era, coaching seemed to be the major strength of the Miami Dolphins. Between Grier and Flores, they were able to find players unwanted by the other 31 teams within the league, and they were able to make them into serviceable contributors.
Undrafted free agents like Nik Needham and Zach Seiler, along with converting underperforming corners like Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain into above-average safeties, were all viewed as proof that player development would be at an all-time high for the Miami Dolphins. Player development or lack thereof has been the reason for the mediocre team fielded over the last decade.
Fast forward to 2021, the year where depth looked to be at an all-time high on paper, the Miami Dolphins are 1-3. If not for their best player Xavien Howard, Miami could be at 0-4. So what went so wrong?
Miami has some talented players. Recent safety additions Brandon Jones and Jovan Holland are playing at a high level. Christian Wilkins has blossomed into the run stuffer he was drafted to be; he is near the league’s top in run stops. As previously mentioned, Zach Seiler is also near the top of the league in run stops. Mike Gesicki is returning to his clutch ways after being invisible the first couple of games. So why are the 2021 Miami Dolphins having such a difficult time?
The coaching staff may be in the development stage, whereas the Miami Dolphins fan base is expected to be in win-now mode. Austin Jackson still being a start is proof that this coaching staff is trying to develop the players they hope can carry the team for the next ten years. The Miami Dolphins coaching staff has been entirely unwilling to move the struggling tackle from the starting lineup.
Jackson is constantly missing blocking assignments and ultimately looking lost in pass blocking.
He is a significant liability on Jacoby Brissett’s blindside. But the Miami Dolphins coaching staff may be willing to let him struggle to grow into what they believe his potential to be, a long-time starter along the offensive line.
Another major fan head-scratcher is Liam Eichenberg; Miami’s 2021 2nd round selection, a natural left tackle who is very sound technically in pass protection, is being forced to play on the right side. His lack of familiarity on the right side is on full display weekly, but Miami is trying to convert this long-time left tackle to play what would be Tua’s blindside when he returns. But if Miami truly is in the development stage, it is worth putting their best pass blocker there with time to develop into the role.
One thing is sure, at 1-3, this Miami Dolphins team is not in win-now mode. They are trying to develop their talent into at least competent starters in the league. It could be a long season watching play after play of blown blocking assignments and mental mistakes. But the dangerous game being played to develop the young players on this roster could have a significant payoff.
Miami Dolphins fans, buckle up and stay the course. It will be a long year but let’s hope the end of this road is full of inspiring development from our 3rd year and younger players. They need our patients to carry us out of the mediocre place we have been for the last decade. Fins Up.