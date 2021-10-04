Miami Dolphins do not have a talent problem its much deeper
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 and that is not typically a huge deal when there are 13 games left in the season but the Dolphins are losing games in a very bad way.
Some have pointed out, on social media outlets, that the Dolphins started the 2020 season in a similar fashion before winning 10 games. While that is true, Miami didn’t play as badly as they have this year and it isn’t even close.
Next week, Miami will have to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who barely beat the Patriots. Miami is not going to look very good if things don’t change and they need to change quickly.
Talent isn’t the issue. Sure, it’s easy to point your fingers at Jacoby Brissett and the horrible offensive line that more often than not look lost. Austin Jackson has regressed from his rookie season, if that is even possible. Solomon Kindley has as well. On Sunday, both were shown on the sidelines having a grand old time while the team was getting their butts kicked on the field.
The thing is though, the Dolphins have a lot of talent. They are just not using it, at all.
Jaylen Waddle has more catches than anyone in the last 40 years to start their career and has only 200 yards. DeVante Parker on Sunday wasn’t targeted until the 4th quarter. Neither was Mike Gesicki.
Myles Gaskin was on the bench so the Dolphins could run Malcolm Brown who hasn’t been exactly a glowing addition. Defensively, the Dolphins have a lot of talent but even the best players wear down when they are off the field for three plays and then right back out there again.
So where does all this land? It starts with Brian Flores and Chris Grier. Grier has done a great job of assembling bad offensive lineman and taking risks on players who have “potential” like Noah Igbinoghene instead of drafting highly touted talent who have proven track records.
On the field, it becomes Flores’ job to coach the team. Flores has done well for two seasons but his inability to name a single OC has become a joke and now we learn that neither of them call plays. Add to that the boring offense and lack of creativity and it’s a disaster, exactly what we are seeing on the field.
Flores has to do better and he needs to make changes if this team is going to turn it around. The question isn’t can he? It is will he?