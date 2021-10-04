Top 3 worst things to come out of the Miami Dolphins loss to the Colts
By Matt Serniak
Absolutely soul-crushing. Like an energy vampire came into my house and sucked all the positive vibes I had left in me. That’s how I have felt since yesterday and waking up today I hoped I’d feel different but sadly I don’t. From around the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Colts, I have felt that feeling that I haven’t felt in three years and that is a combination of hopelessness and despair. Yes, I’m being a bit dramatic here and life will go on but my sport’s life is in shambles and I have no idea when it won’t be again.
The Miami Dolphins played a game yesterday, and played I know is a bit of a stretch, where they had a team that was trying to lose to them in the first 20 minutes of the game only for the Colts to rattle off 20 straight points. A Colt’s team with an alarming amount of injuries to key starters, low-level skills guys, and a quarterback on two bad ankles. That team made the Dolphins look like a team that was thrown together on Wednesday. That’s what the Dolphins looked like. They looked like a team who had no clue how to do anything positive and in turn, did nothing positive.
There are many more things that happened in this game that will dictate probably immediate reactions from the team that I could have added. I mean, if you wanted to an Ancestery.com approach of when did things start to go wrong for this franchise I suppose you could but that would take literally weeks to put together. But these are the three worst things that came out of the Dolphin’s loss against the Colts and let me tell you I don’t like doing this but at the moment I don’t see much light at the end of this season’s tunnel.