Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 4 vs. Colts
By Jeremy Klump
Another week and another deflating loss by the Miami Dolphins.
It took some time to process this one, mainly because the first two losses came against very good football teams.
Losing the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime isn’t a loss that makes you truly worry about this football team.
However, a loss to the winless Indianapolis Colts is concerning.
Add in the fact that the Colts were really banged up and missing some key players, and you can see why this loss hurts the most in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins are in trouble.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was far from 100% in the game, yet Wentz routinely found the open man and led his team to their first victory of the season.
Miami was able to get pressure on Wentz, but they did not get enough to change the game.
A big reason for this was because the defense couldn’t stop the run. By not being able to stop the run, they couldn’t focus on trying to get to Wentz. Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor had a big game, rushing for 103 yards and a score. It felt like if Taylor needed three, he picked up six.
Miami’s offense was awful in the game. They have no identity, and with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, they have no leader. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has tried his best, but he is not a starting quarterback in the NFL.
There was a lot to unpack from this frustrating loss, but here are three major takeaways from the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.