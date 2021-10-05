Miami Dolphins trade Jakeem Grant after muffed punt on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finally felt it was time to move on from Jakeem Grant and after a muffed punt on Sunday, they pulled the trigger and sent him out of Miami.
Drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 draft, Grant made his mark as a kick return and punt return specialist but as a wide receiver, he was far too inconsistent to be relied upon. The Dolphins, however, thought enough of him to give him a big contract in 2019.
That deal carried a potential total of up to $19.7 million through 2023. Grant’s production didn’t equate to the big contract and after a failed off-season attempt to trade him this year, Miami renegotiated his contract voiding out the final years of the deal and guaranteeing him $3 million and change.
With the muffed punt on Sunday, the little bit of momentum that Miami had quickly shifted to the Colts who would then run away with the game. So is Grant the scapegoat now for the Dolphins loss? Maybe, but clearly is time with the Dolphins was coming to an end. Grant will now move his career to Chicago in exchange for a 6th round draft pick in 2023, not next year.
In his six seasons with the Dolphins, Grant managed 1001 yards in receiving on 91 receptions. This year, he had two receptions that netted negative yards.
Grant’s name was at the top of the trade rumor mill in Miami throughout training camp and when the Dolphins didn’t move him, may figured he wouldn’t make the final 53 man roster but he did, it just wouldn’t be for long.
Miami now has an open spot on their roster and could use it to put Preston Williams on the field but the real question will be who will take over the return duties without Grant on the field? That money is leaning towards Jaylen Waddle.