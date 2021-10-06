Miami Dolphins have room for Stephon Gilmore but don’t expect it
By Brian Miller
Stephon Gilmore is going to be a free agent very soon and the Miami Dolphins could use his help in the secondary but he may not want to come to Miami.
The clock on Gilmore’s future in New England is ticking away. The Patriots and Gilmore both have agreed to part ways after they couldn’t agree on a long term contract. As time ticks, the Patriots are trying to trade him but if they can’t, he will hit the market and many NFL teams will open their wallets as well as their arms for him.
In Miami, the thought of Gilmore joining the Dolphins should be an intriguing option. Imagine Gilmore, if healthy, opposite Xavien Howard and Byron Jones serving as the 3rd slot corner. Miami’s defensive secondary would be a lot better.
There is a problem though. The marriage failure in New England is all about money and Gilmore is going to chase it. Last year, he pulled a similar stunt to Xavien Howard. The Patriots shifted money from this year to last year to make him happy and he opted to sit out camp hoping to get more dough this year. Bringing him to Miami would be costly and it could become a problem if his salary demands are near the Jones/Howard levels and chances are they would be.
Another factor in Gilmore not wanting to come to South Florida is the fact that Miami isn’t very good. It has been reported already that the Buccaneers will make a big push for him and they are a Super Bowl contending football team. Another team, the Packers, could also be in the mix.
This adds up to the Dolphins not likely being a destination for Gilmore, even if they have genuine interest in bringing him to Miami.